‘Little Big Town’ coming to Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro for 2 shows in November

NASHVILLE – APRIL 18: Little Big Town perform for the 56TH ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS. Hosted by Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton, the 56TH ACM AWARDS will be broadcast Sunday, April 18 (live 8:00-11:00 PM ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount +. (Photo by Brent Harrington/CBS via Getty Images)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Grammy, ACM, CMA and AMA award-winning group “Little Big Town” is coming to the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in November, according to a STCPA news release.

The band will perform on Thursday, November 4 and Friday, November 5.

Tickets for both performances go on sale Friday, May 14 at 10 a.m. at TangerCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com.

“Little Big Town” consists of members Karen Fairchild, Phillip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman and

Jimi Westbrook. They first entered the music scene over 20 years ago with hit songs “Boondocks,”

“Bring It On Home,” “Good As Gone” and the Grammy-nominated “Little White Church.”

The bands breakthrough albums “Tornado” and “Pain Killer” produced multiple #1 singles,

including “Pontoon,” “Tornado,” and “Day Drinking” and “Girl Crush.”

2017’s “The Breaker” debuted #1 on the Billboard Country Charts and #4on the Billboard 200.

The album features their Grammy-winning, multi-week #1 single “Better Man” as well as the 2019 Grammy-nominated song “When Someone Stops Loving You.”

The band’s latest from “Nightfall” was released at the top of the Billboard Country Charts in January of 2020.

To date, “Wine, Beer, Whiskey” has reached over 152 Million global streams.