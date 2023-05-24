(WGHP) — Legendary rock and soul singer Tina Turner died on Wednesday at 83, according to a statement released on social media.

Turner, dubbed the “Queen of Rock ‘n Roll,” died at her home in Küsnacht, Switzerland, after a long illness.

LOS ANGELES – FEBRUARY 26: Pictured is Tina Turner on THE 27TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, February 26, 1985, Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 07: Oprah Winfrey and Tina Turner attend opening night of “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical” at Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on November 07, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 07: Tina Turner and Adrienne Warren during the opening night of “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical” at Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on November 07, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 07: Tina Turner (center) and the cast of “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical” during the opening night at Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on November 07, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 07: Adrienne Warren and Tina Turner attend the opening night of “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical” at Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on November 07, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

LOS ANGELES – FEBRUARY 26: Pictured from left is Tina Turner and Lionel Richie on THE 27TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, February 26, 1985, Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

Unspecified – 1979: (L-R) Tina Turner, John Denver performing on the ABC tv special ‘John Denver and the Ladies’. (Photo by Jim Britt /American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images)

Los Angeles, CA – 1977: Tina Turner performing on the pilot for the ABC tv series ‘Constantinople’. (Photo by American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES – APRIL 27: CHER, her solo music and variety show spinoff after the Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour had concluded. Series (19751976). From left is Cher, Tina Turner and Kate Smith. Episode aired April 27, 1975. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

Ike and Tina Tina Turner performing with the Ikettes on the ABC television series ‘The Pearl Bailey Show’, USA, 27th March 1971. (Photo by Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

(Original Caption) 7/13/1985-Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-The Live Aid Concert at JFK Stadium, Mick Jagger performing with Tina Turner. BPA#2 5835

“With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model,” her family said.

The full statement is provided below:

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly. (© Peter Lindbergh)

Few stars traveled so far — she was born Anna Mae Bullock in a segregated Tennessee hospital and spent her latter years on a 260,000 square foot estate on Lake Zurich — and overcame so much.

Physically battered, emotionally devastated and financially ruined by her 20-year relationship with Ike Turner, she became a superstar on her own in her 40s, at a time when most of her peers were on their way down, and remained a top concert draw for years after.

With admirers ranging from Beyoncé to Mick Jagger, Turner was one of the world’s most successful entertainers, known for a core of pop, rock and rhythm and blues favorites: “Proud Mary,” “Nutbush City Limits,” “River Deep, Mountain High,” and the hits she had in the ’80s, among them “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” “We Don’t Need Another Hero” and a cover of Al Green’s “Let’s Stay Together.”

Her trademarks were her growling contralto, her bold smile and strong cheekbones, her palette of wigs and the muscular, quick-stepping legs she did not shy from showing off.

She sold more than 150 million records worldwide, won 11 Grammys, was voted along with Ike into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1991 (and on her own in 2021) and was honored at the Kennedy Center in 2005 with Beyoncé and Oprah Winfrey among those praising her.

Her life became the basis for a film, a Broadway musical and an HBO documentary in 2021 that she called her public farewell.