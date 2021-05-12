LeAnn Rimes, Melissa Etheridge, Tedeschi Trucks coming to MerleFest in Wilkesboro

WILKESBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Several big names are heading to North Carolina to perform at MerleFest.

Scheduled for Sept. 16 through 19 in Wilkesboro, MerleFest is set to include LeAnn Rimes, Melissa Etheridge, Tedeschi Trucks and Mavis Staples, among others.

The MerleFest team plans to announce more artists in the coming weeks.

Tickets will go on sale on June 10.

Here is a sampling of the schedule:

Tedeschi Trucks (Friday)

Melissa Etheridge (Sunday)

Mavis Staples (Sunday)

LeAnn Rimes (Friday)

Sam Bush (Saturday)

Donna The Buffalo (all 4 days)

Scythian (Thurs., Fri., and Sat. performances)

The Waybacks (Fri. and Sat.)