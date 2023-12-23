(WGHP) — Laura Lynch, a founding member of the country music band “Dixie Chicks” is dead at the age of 65, the band confirmed on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Band members Emily Strayer, Martie Maguire and Natalie Maines paid tribute to their fallen bandmate:

“Laura was a bright light…her infectious energy and humor gave a spark to the early days of our band. Laura had a gift for design, a love of all things Texas and was instrumental in the early success of the band. “Her undeniable talents helped propel us beyond busking on street corners to stages all across Texas and the mid-West. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones at this sad time.” Emily Strayer, Martie Maguire and Natalie Maines

Lynch played upright bass in the band’s original lineup before her eventual departure in the mid-1990s.

The band rebranded themselves as “The Chicks” in 2020.

KTSM reports that Lynch died as the result of a head-on crash on US 62 in Texas.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says that a pickup truck was driving westbound on US 62 and the driver attempted to pass another car on the highway and crashed head-on with a pickup truck that was being driven by Lynch.

Lynch would be pronounced dead at the scene, according to KTSM. The pickup truck that crashed into her truck caught fire and the driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.