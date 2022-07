HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Longtime actor and comedian Larry Storch has died at the age of 99, according to his manager.

Storch is best known for his comedic roles on television including playing Corporal Randolph Agarn on “F Troop” and providing the voice for Mr. Whoopee on “Tennesse Tuxedo and His Tales.”

Storch was nominated for a Primetime Emmy in 1967 for his work on “F Troop”

He died of natural causes in his apartment in New York City.