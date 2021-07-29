Kinston’s Jaime Pressly leads group of famous actresses from NC; three others may surprise you

Actress Jaime Pressly (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images for Race To Erase MS)

Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world’s biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram.

From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can’t get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns and cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in North Carolina from IMDb’s most popular list. Movie poster images are from OMDb. Keep reading to see which of your favorite actresses are from your home state.

You may also like: Counties with the worst commutes in North Carolina

1 / 19OMDb

Ava Gardner

– Born: Grabtown, North Carolina (12/24/1922)

– Died: 1/25/1990

– Known for:

— Maxine Faulk in “The Night of the Iguana” (1964)

— Moira Davidson in “On the Beach” (1959)

— Eloise Y. Kelly in “Mogambo” (1953)

2 / 19OMDb

Bellamy Young

– Born: Asheville, North Carolina (2/19/1970)

– Known for:

— Mellie Grant in “Scandal” (2012-2018)

— Rachael in “Mission: Impossible III” (2006)

— Catherine Metsker in “We Were Soldiers” (2002)

3 / 19OMDb

Britt Robertson

– Born: Charlotte, North Carolina (4/18/1990)

– Known for:

— Casey Newton in “Tomorrowland” (2015)

— Aubrey Miller in “The First Time” (2012)

— Katie Kampenfelt in “Ask Me Anything” (2014)

4 / 19OMDb

Chyler Leigh

– Born: Charlotte, North Carolina (4/10/1982)

– Known for:

— Janey Briggs in “Not Another Teen Movie” (2001)

— Molly Reins in “Brake” (2012)

— Alex Danvers in “Supergirl” (2015-2021)https://5fd7d2dc509d9e32a089f41f620ac0c8.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

5 / 19OMDb

Darby Camp

– Born: Charlotte, North Carolina (7/14/2007)

– Known for:

— Kate in “The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two” (2020)

— Chloe Mackenzie in “Big Little Lies” (2017-2019)

— Kate in “The Christmas Chronicles” (2018)

You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in North Carolina, according to Tripadvisor

6 / 19OMDb

Emily Procter

– Born: Raleigh, North Carolina (10/8/1968)

– Known for:

— Debbie in “Leaving Las Vegas” (1995)

— Calleigh Duquesne in “CSI: Miami” (2002-2012)

— Leah Fuller in “Big Momma’s House 2” (2006)

7 / 19OMDb

Evan Rachel Wood

– Born: Raleigh, North Carolina (9/7/1987)

– Known for:

— Tracy Freeland in “Thirteen” (2003)

— Melody Celestine in “Whatever Works” (2009)

— Dolores Abernathy in “Westworld” (2016-2020)

8 / 19OMDb

Jaime Pressly

– Born: Kinston, North Carolina (7/30/1977)

– Known for:

— Joy Turner in “My Name Is Earl” (2005-2009)

— Priscilla in “Not Another Teen Movie” (2001)

— Denise in “I Love You, Man” (2009)

9 / 19OMDb

Jennifer Ehle

– Born: Winston-Salem, North Carolina (12/29/1969)

– Known for:

— Jessica in “Zero Dark Thirty” (2012)

— Vinnie Dickinson in “A Quiet Passion” (2016)

— Kathy Jardine in “Little Men” (2016)

10 / 19OMDb

Jill Wagner

– Born: Winston-Salem, North Carolina (1/13/1979)

– Known for:

— Polly Watt in “Splinter” (2008)

— Stephanie Braven in “Braven” (2018)

— Kate Argent in “Teen Wolf” (2011-2017)

You may also like: Highest-rated Class of 2021 football recruits from North Carolina

11 / 19OMDb

Julianna Guill

– Born: Winston-Salem, North Carolina (7/7/1987)

– Known for:

— Jessie Nevin in “The Resident” (2018-2019)

— Stark’s Assistant in “Captain America: Civil War” (2016)

— Becca Riley in “Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce” (2014-2018)

12 / 19OMDb

Julianne Moore

– Born: Fayetteville, North Carolina (12/3/1960)

– Known for:

— Cathy Whitaker in “Far from Heaven” (2002)

— Jules in “The Kids Are All Right” (2010)

— Alice Howland in “Still Alice” (2014)https://5fd7d2dc509d9e32a089f41f620ac0c8.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

13 / 19OMDb

Mackenzie Mauzy

– Born: Greensboro, North Carolina (10/14/1988)

– Known for:

— Rapunzel in ” Into the Woods” (2014)

— Abigail in ” Forever” (2014-2015)

— Linda Kasabian in ” Manson’s Lost Girls” (2016)

14 / 19OMDb

Maddie Hasson

– Born: Wilmington, North Carolina (1/4/1995)

– Known for:

— Chloe in ” God Bless America” (2011)

— Jo Masterson in ” Twisted” (2013-2014)

— Henrietta ‘Henry’ Coles in ” Impulse” (2018-2019)

15 / 19OMDb

Mary Elizabeth Winstead

– Born: Rocky Mount, North Carolina (11/28/1984)

– Known for:

— Michelle in “10 Cloverfield Lane” (2016)

— Ramona Flowers in “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” (2010)

— Lee in “Death Proof” (2007)

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 80s in North Carolina

16 / 19OMDb

Meredith Hagner

– Born: Chapel Hill, North Carolina (5/31/1987)

– Known for:

— Portia Davenport in “Search Party” (2016-2021)

— Katelyn Stuben in “Hits” (2014)

— April’s Friend in “Irrational Man” (2015)https://5fd7d2dc509d9e32a089f41f620ac0c8.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

17 / 19OMDb

Pam Grier

– Born: Winston-Salem, North Carolina (5/26/1949)

– Known for:

— Jackie Brown in “Jackie Brown” (1997)

— Delores ‘Jacks’ Jackson in “Above the Law” (1988)

— Commander Helena Braddock in “Ghosts of Mars” (2001)

18 / 19OMDb

Sharon Lawrence

– Born: Charlotte, North Carolina (6/29/1961)

– Known for:

— A.D.A. Sylvia Costas in “NYPD Blue” (1993-1999)

— Margo in “Shameless” (2016-2019)

— Brenda in “The Ranch” (2017)

19 / 19OMDb

Sierra McCormick

– Born: Asheville, North Carolina (10/28/1997)

– Known for:

— Fay Crocker in “The Vast of Night” (2019)

— Emma in “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (2007-2009)

— Tar Pits Kid in “Land of the Lost” (2009)