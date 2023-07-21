KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” were both released wide on Friday.

“We have people waiting outside the door before we even come in and start opening,” said Braelyn Brantley, who works at Trex Cinema in Kernersville.

Trex Cinema called in extra employees, overstocked candy and popped tons of popcorn to prepare for the rush.

The four-screen cinema was 85 percent sold out of tickets by early afternoon on Friday.

Trex cinema employees loved seeing their Kernersville neighbors come out to the theater.

“We get a lot of people we haven’t seen in a long time since this place opened,” Bryton Holyfield said.

Many dressed up for “Barbie” mania.

“So far, I’ve seen a lot of people come in with glasses, all pink hats. They really stand out,” Holyfield said.

The excitement wouldn’t have been possible without the Trexler family’s decision to revive the theater in May.

“I hated when they closed it,” James Kemp said.

Kemp and his wife have become regulars at Trex Cinema since its reopening.

Tickets are just $6.50.

“There’s no place cheaper in North Carolina than that,” Kemp said.

Looking at the lines outside Trex Cinema Friday night, it’s the perfect price point for a little “Barbie” magic.