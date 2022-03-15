Kelis’s husband, Mike Mora, dead at 37

THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JAY LENO — Episode 3848 — Pictured: Musical guest Kelis performs on June 18, 2010 (Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

(WGHP) — Mike Mora, the husband of singer Kelis, has died of cancer.

He was 37.

He had been diagnosed with Stage IV Stomach Cancer , ET Online reports.

Mora had previously opened up on Instagram about his cancer diagnoses and battle in October of 2021. He and the “Milkshake” singer Kelis have two children, 6-year-old Shepherd and a 1-year-old daughter.

According to his Instagram posts, Mora had been diagnosed with stage 4 stomach cancer after noticing severe stomach pain. He said a doctor gave him 18 months to live not long after he and Kelis had their daughter in September of 2020.