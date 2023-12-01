CHICAGO — The Appellate Court of Illinois has denied Jussie Smollett’s request to toss his conviction on disorderly conduct counts.

In 2021, Smollett was found guilty of five felony counts of disorderly conduct. The former ‘Empire’ actor was accused of paying two brothers to stage a racist and homophobic attack on him in January 2019 so that he could gain notoriety.

A panel of three judges issued the 2-1 decision.

A Cook County judge sentenced Smollett to 150 days in jail, 30 months of probation, $120,106 in restitution to the City of Chicago and a $25,000 fine. He spent six nights in jail and was freed on March 16, 2022, pending this appeal.

Smollett’s attorney, Nenye Uche, that night criticized special prosecutor Dan Webb’s decision to charge Smollett again after the initial charges were dropped by Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx and he paid a fine.

Lawyers argued a deal with the Cook County state’s attorney meant he could no longer be prosecuted. The state said there was no agreement made.

Foxx’s office first prosecuted Smollett before dropping the charges weeks later and a review later found that Foxx and others in her office made multiple false statements about the case.

The appeals court said Smollett could be released back then after posting a personal recognizance bond of $150,000 — meaning he didn’t have to put down money but agreed to come to court as required.

Smollett maintained his innocence during the trial. During sentencing, he shouted at the judge that he was innocent, warning the judge that he was not suicidal and if he died in custody it was somebody else, and not him, who would have taken his life.

WGN News has reached out to Smollett’s attorneys for their potential next steps.

It’s unknown at this time if the state is working to take Smollett back into custody.

The 69-page decision is below.

Special prosecutor Dan Webb released a lengthy statement after the decision.

“As the appellate court noted, Mr. Smollett ‘challenge[d] virtually every aspect of’ the prosecution, and the appellate court correctly rejected each and every one of those challenges. Today’s decision is a validation of Winston & Strawn’s tireless work on this matter and a resounding victory for justice. We are proud to have prevailed in a case that, we believe, can help restore the public’s confidence in the Cook County justice system.

When Judge Michael B. Toomin appointed me as Special Prosecutor in the Smollett case, the firm debated internally and determined that taking the case—and doing so pro bono with no compensation to the firm—was simply the right thing to do. It was a unique opportunity for a major law firm to give back to a community whose faith in the local justice system had been shaken by how poorly the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office (CCSAO) had first handled the Smollett matter. Winston & Strawn has always had a deep dedication to pro bono service, and this appointment was one more way we could serve our community and restore the public’s faith in the state’s criminal justice system. Our lawyers devoted over 4 years and more than 15,000 hours examining the original Smollett investigation and bringing renewed charges against him. After that worthwhile effort yielded a conviction on five counts of felony disorderly conduct at the trial level, we could not be more gratified that justice has been served once again. The appellate court’s decision affirms that the appointment of a Special Prosecutor to investigate Mr. Smollett’s staged fake hate crime was justified. As the court also concluded, the record clearly established that Mr. Smollett did not enter into a non-prosecution agreement with the CCSAO that barred another prosecution for the same offense. In fact, the appellate court held that there was ‘no ambiguity’ as to what occurred between Mr. Smollett and the CCSAO, which ‘only agreed to nol-pros the charges against Smollett.’ Given the absence of a non-prosecution agreement, the appellate court correctly found that ‘reprosecuting Smollett was not fundamentally unfair.’ We respectfully disagree with the dissenting justice’s opinion and its conclusions, which the appellate court noted were unsupported by the trial court record and Illinois law. I want to provide a special thanks to Deputy Special Prosecutors Sean G. Wieber, Samuel Mendenhall, and the entire team at Winston & Strawn who assisted in this matter, for all of their dedication and efforts over the years that has led to this result. We hope this decision will reassure the community that our legal system is fair, just, and impartial.”