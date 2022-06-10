(WGHP) — A singer probably best known for frequent collaborations with auteur David Lynch has died.

Julee Cruise, a singer who appeared in “Twin Peaks,” has died the Guardian reports.

Her husband wrote on Facebook: “[Julee] left this realm on her own terms. No regrets. She is at peace … I played her Roam during her transition. Now she will roam forever. Rest in peace, my love.”

She released her debut album in 1989, and her best-known song was “Falling,” which was used as the theme to the iconic TV show Twin Peaks.

She also appeared as a character in Twin Peaks and the film Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me. She was also featured in Twin Peaks: The Return in 2017. She described Lynch as an older brother figure to her.

Cruise was born in Iowa and was a long-time collaborator with Lynch, working on films like Blue Velvet with him.

She toured with the B-52s in the 1990s on top of her sporadic solo music career.

In 2018, she announced she had been diagnosed with lupus.

Julee Cruise was 65.

To quote Twins Peaks’ iconic Log Lady, “one day, the sadness will end.”