Johnny Brown, actor in TV series ‘Good Times’, dead at 84

  • PASADENA, CA - SEPTEMBER 28: Actor Johnny Brown arrives to the "First-Ever" BET Comedy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium September 28, 2004 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)
  • LOS ANGELES - SEPTEMBER 29: Portrait of the cast of the television show GOOD TIMES, Los Angeles, California, September 29, 1977. Pictured are, front row seated from left, Jimmie Walker (as James 'J.J.' Evans, Jr.), BernNadette Stanis (as Thelma Evans), Janet Jackson (as Millicent 'Penny' Woods). Back row standing from left, Ralph Carter (as Michael Evans), Ja'net DuBois (as Willona Woods), and Johnny Brown (as Nathan Bookman). (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)
  • LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 1: Portrait of the cast of the television show GOOD TIMES, Los Angeles, California, January 1, 1978. Pictured are, front row seated from left, BernNadette Stanis (as Thelma Evans), Ben Powers (as Keith Anderson), Esther Rolle (as Florida Evans), Jimmie Walker (as James 'J.J.' Evans, Jr.), Ralph Carter (as Michael Evans). Back row standing from left, Johnny Brown (as Nathan Bookman), Ja'net DuBois (as Willona Woods), Janet Jackson (as Millicent 'Penny' Woods). (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)
(WGHP) — Johnny Brown, an actor who rose to fame on the television series “Good Times,” has died at the age of 84, according to TMZ.

Brown played Nathan Bookman, the housing project superintendent, on the 1970s show.

His daughter, Sharon Catherine Brown, said that the actor went into cardiac arrest shortly after a routine appointment to check on his pacemaker at a Los Angeles doctor’s office, according to TMZ. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

“Our family is devastated. Devastated. Devastated,” she said. “Beyond Heartbroken. Barely able to breathe.”

During his career, Johnny Brown made many significant friends, including Sammy Davis Jr. who helped him get a role on Broadway.

