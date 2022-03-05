Johnny Brown, actor in TV series ‘Good Times’, dead at 84

(WGHP) — Johnny Brown, an actor who rose to fame on the television series “Good Times,” has died at the age of 84, according to TMZ.

Brown played Nathan Bookman, the housing project superintendent, on the 1970s show.

His daughter, Sharon Catherine Brown, said that the actor went into cardiac arrest shortly after a routine appointment to check on his pacemaker at a Los Angeles doctor’s office, according to TMZ. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

“Our family is devastated. Devastated. Devastated,” she said. “Beyond Heartbroken. Barely able to breathe.”

During his career, Johnny Brown made many significant friends, including Sammy Davis Jr. who helped him get a role on Broadway.