(WJW) – John Stamos has revealed that he was sexually abused as a child by a babysitter.

The allegations are detailed in the former “Full House” star’s upcoming memoir “If You Would Have Told Me,” reported People.

Stamos told People that he was around 10 or 11 years old when the alleged abuse took place. Writing this book, he said, helped him to acknowledge what had happened.

“It was like you’re playing dead so they’ll stop. But it wasn’t totally aggressive,” he told People. “I don’t know, it was not good.”

The Associated Press previously reported that parenthood and the death of Stamos’ friend and co-star Bob Saget helped convince him it was time to write a memoir.

“Honestly, while writing this book I’ve realized I have about a million stories to tell, and I think you may like at least four hundred of them. It has been cathartic and healing and sometimes heartbreaking to dig in and reveal so much,” said Stamos in a previous statement.

(Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images)

Over the years, Stamos has used his celebrity platform to advocate for children. According to his website, he is a Celebrity Ambassador for ChildHelp, an organization that helps the victims of child abuse.

Stamos’ book, “If You Would Have Told Me: A Memoir,” is currently available for preorder ahead of its Oct. 24 release.

Stamos will be touring this fall to promote his book.

If you suspect child abuse, can call or text the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-CHILD (1-800-422-4453.) Victims of sexual assault can connect with a counselor anonymously by calling the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (1-800-656-4673).