HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The Tarheel State was sorely lacking in representation on Rolling Stones’ “The 200 Greatest Hip Hop Albums of All Time” list, except for one lone entry.

Jermaine Cole, better known by his stage name of J. Cole, was the sole North Carolina-based artist to crack the Top 200 thanks to his third studio album, “2014 Forest Hills Drive.”

“2014 Forest Hills Drive” was critically acclaimed at the time of its release, winning Album of the Year at the 2015 BET Awards and Top Rap Album at the 2015 Billboard Awards

The album was ranked at #132 out of the 200 albums ranked by Rolling Stones.

“After two well-received studio albums that failed to catapult J. Cole into the top echelon of rap stars, the North Carolina artist finally honed a unique voice where he constantly questions himself and the world around him. Yes, ‘2014 Forest Hills Drive,’ a title dedicated to his childhood home, is the one that gave rise to the meme ‘J. Cole went platinum with no features.’ It’s just him alone roasting the opposite sex on the proudly obnoxious hit ‘No Role Modelz,’ tenderly describing how he lost his virginity on ‘Wet Dreamz,’ and learning to embrace himself despite his self-loathing on ‘Love Yours.’ The mood is introspective, with melancholy string arrangements underscoring his emotional state. ‘Apparently … you believe in me,’ he sings to his fans. ‘And I thank you for it.‘”

-Rolling Stones

