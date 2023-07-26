IRELAND (WGHP) — The Irish singer who found worldwide acclaim with a cover of a Prince song has died.

Sinéad O’Connor, the bald-headed singer who rose to stardom in the early 1990s with her cover of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U,” has died, according to The Irish Times.

Irish pop singer Sinead O’Connor performs 05 August, 2007 in Lorient, western France, during the 37th International Celtic Festival (FIL). Scotland is the guest of honor of this year’s event. AFP PHOTO FRED TANNEAU . AFP PHOTO FRED TANNEAU (Photo credit should read FRED TANNEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JAY LENO — Episode 1893 — Pictured: (l-r) Musical guest Sinead O’Connor during an interview with host Jay Leno on August 15, 2000 — (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE — Episode 1 — Pictured: Musical guest Sinead O’Connor performs on September 29, 1990 — Photo by: Alan Singer/NBCU Photo Bank

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 23: Musician Sinead O’Connor performs at the Highline Ballroom on February 23, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Irish singer-songwriter Sinead O’Connor performs during a concert at the Koninklijk Circus – Cirque Royal, in Brussels on April 12, 2012. AFP PHOTO/BELGA/ CHRISTOPHE KETELS (Photo credit should read CHRISTOPHE KETELS/AFP via Getty Images)

The Dublin-born performer had released 10 studio albums over the course of her career, finding acclaim for “Nothing Compares.”

O’Connor was also not afraid to shy away from political controversy, and her celebrity in the United States was heavily damaged after she publicly denounced Pope John Paul II during a 1992 SNL appearance, tearing up a picture of him on air and proclaiming the Catholic church the “real enemy.”

O’Connor was 56 years old and survived by three children. Her teenage son Kevin died last year.