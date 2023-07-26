IRELAND (WGHP) — The Irish singer who found worldwide acclaim with a cover of a Prince song has died.
Sinéad O’Connor, the bald-headed singer who rose to stardom in the early 1990s with her cover of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U,” has died, according to The Irish Times.
The Dublin-born performer had released 10 studio albums over the course of her career, finding acclaim for “Nothing Compares.”
O’Connor was also not afraid to shy away from political controversy, and her celebrity in the United States was heavily damaged after she publicly denounced Pope John Paul II during a 1992 SNL appearance, tearing up a picture of him on air and proclaiming the Catholic church the “real enemy.”
O’Connor was 56 years old and survived by three children. Her teenage son Kevin died last year.