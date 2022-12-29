ITALY (WGHP) — An icon of horror cinema has died.

Italian director Ruggero Deodato died on Thursday, Italian news outlets are reporting.

Deodato was a notorious figure in cinema, best known for his 1980 film “Cannibal Holocaust” whose real animal violence and realist brutality sparked outrage and moral panic, and led to the director nearly being tried for the murder of his actors after convincing them to “disappear” after the release of the movie, to make it seem as though they had actually been killed, The Sun reports.

The movie was banned in several countries, generating a cult following for Deodato, with filmmakers like Quentin Tarantino and Eli Roth citing him as an influence for their own horror films.

During his long career in Italian cinema, he also worked as a respected assistant director, working as the number two on popular spaghetti westerns like “Django.”

Besides “Cannibal Holocaust,” Deodato also directed “The Barbarians,” “Cut and Run” and “Jungle Holocaust.”

Deodato was 83.