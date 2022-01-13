(WGHP) — Chances are if your social media feed is filled with something more than political rants, sports doxing or celebrity gossip, an intellectual or two may have dropped on you an odd little grid of squares, some of them filled with yellow or green or gray.

An example of an earlier Worldle.

The word “Wordle” – I know, not really a word – appears above the grid, and, if you are like me, you might have wondered what sort of spam advertising had invaded your timeline.

Where was the explanation? A comment? Was this some a robot-spread mind reader to hook up with the microchip that was injected with my COVID-19 vaccine?

After more and more of these little grids emerged on my Twitter feed, I went to the source of one of them.

That would be my grown daughter, who is a word-game-player, a wonderfully bright and intellectual woman who had appeared on “Jeopardy,” for crying out loud.

Surely she would help out old Dad.

Well, she did. She pointed me to an article in The New York Times about how the game was invented by an engineer from England living in Brooklyn, presented as a gift of love for his word-game-addled partner. Oh, the inventor’s name is Wardle. Clever how he named the game!

And just as suddenly as I learned those facts, I started to see more friends and acquaintances throwing in their daily successes and failures. The Times said that as of Nov. 1, only 90 people played the game. I think I know 90 people who post their results.

My friend Jeff Gauger, curator and author of 30-Second Read, wrote that he needed help to elude the clutches of this game.

Wordle is much like a Sudoku for letters. That number game maddened me the few times I tried it. But being a journalist and not an accountant, letters come more naturally than mathematical sequences. A problem is a problem, but I can discern far more combinations of the 26 characters than the infinites of arithmetic.

Maybe one of the Sudoku experts can calculate how many options there are for a Wordle puzzle. That’s at least finite. I think.

No matter, there is a lot of guessing and hunting and pecking and realizing that he puzzle won’t let you enter a non-word. It can be quite humbling.

Thankfully, you only can play once a day, although I see there are copycats emerging.

My daughter did provide one other piece of information along with her insights: a link to the page where you play the game daily.

You know how that worked out. Humbling lessons.

Don’t ask me how I know, but it’s embarrassing when you get to the last guess, and you don’t know a single word you can create from the scrabble of remaining letters. Does that mean the game never ends?

Or maybe it does.

4 for 4.

Sorry about the grids on my feed.