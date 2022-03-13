Hailey Bieber recovering after blood clot found in brain; ‘one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through’

(WGHP) — Hailey Bieber, the 25-year-old model and wife of singer Justin Bieber, is recovering after she was taken to a hospital with a blood clot in her brain.

She was taken to a hospital Thursday.

“On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke like symptoms and was taken to the hospital,” Bieber said on Instagram.

She said doctors discovered a “very small blood clot” in her brain. The clot caused a lack of oxygen.

Fortunately, she says the clot passed on its own.

“Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through, I’m home now and doing well, and I’m so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!” she said. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love.”

