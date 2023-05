(WGHP) — Greensboro-native musician Rhiannon Giddens won the Pulitzer Prize for music.

Giddens co-wrote the opera “Omar” with Michaels Abels.

The song is about the lives of enslaved people brought to North America from Muslim countries.

“Omar” premiered for the first time at the Spoleto Festival in Charleston, South Carolina.

The Pulitzer Prize is considered one of the highest honors in the industry.