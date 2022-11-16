GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Eric Gales, a blues guitarist from Memphis who found a home in Greensboro, was nominated Tuesday for his first Grammy Award.

Gales’ 2022 album “The Crown” is a finalist in the Best Contemporary Blues Album category, a new highlight to a long career that wove its way through addiction and from Memphis to the Piedmont Triad.

Eric Gales

Nominations for the 65th Grammy Awards were announced Tuesday in a live-streaming event. Winners will be revealed at 8-11 p.m. Feb. 5 on CBS and with streaming on Paramount+.

Beyonce’ led the way with nine nominations, giving her 88 total, which ties her with her husband, Jay-Z, for most in Grammy history. She was followed Tuesday by Kendrick Lamar (eight), Adele and Brandi Carlile (seven each), and Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, Future, DJ Khaled, The-Dream and Randy Merrill (six).

Gales’ competition for blues album is “Done Come Too Far” by Shermekia Copeland, “Bloodline Maintenance” by Ben Harper, “Set Sail” by North Mississippi Allstars and “Brother Johnny” by Edgar Winter.

Gales’ website lists 19 albums he has produced in major labels. “The Crown” is the most recent. In 2020 Gales performed on the FOX8 Home Concert Series.

Gales, 48, began playing guitar at age 4, but his life and career have been hampered by his addiction to drugs, an addiction that ultimately led him to a woman in Greensboro who helped change his life.

Eric Gales performs at Bourbon and Beyond Music Festival at Kentucky Exposition Center on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Eric Gales performs at Bourbon and Beyond Music Festival at Kentucky Exposition Center on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

The Commercial-Appeal in Memphis describes how Gales rose to stardom in the 1990s but bottomed out in 2009, when his substance abuse landed him a stint in the Shelby County (Tenn.) Correctional Center.

In an interview with WGHP’s Tracy Clemmons in 2019, Gales said his addiction went on for 27 years and included alcohol, marijuana, cocaine, pills and various other drugs. He has been glib about sharing his journey, hoping as many do to inspire others.

“I did it on a dare,” Gales said of the origin of his addiction. “The dude tried to tell me, ‘Man, you ain’t never done this before,’ and I lied and said, ‘Yes, I have.’ That was the worst decision I ever made in my life. It sent me on a 27-year spree.”

Gales found his way to Greensboro when he married his wife, LaDonna, but he said it was drugs that led him to her and the path away from addiction.

The woman who saved his life

He told WGHP how he was scheduled to play at the Carolina Blues Festival in 2012, and the night before he performed in New York.

“After the show, I went out on the street,” he said. “I had a little marijuana that I went to smoke on the street, and that’s when some undercover cops came and put me against the wall and took me to jail.”

Because of that arrest, he missed his flight to Greensboro, he said, and organizers pushed back the scheduled time of his performance at the festival.

“I wasn’t supposed to be last on the bill, but I wound up being last that day,” he told WGHP. “Just so happened my wife was brought to the show by her best friend.

“I noticed her, and she was just beautiful, and I saw her head kind of bobbing. In my mind, I was saying, ‘I think I got her.’”

He said he stopped playing, asked her name, and two months later, they were married. But LaDonna Gales said she didn’t know about his addiction for years.

In an interview with NPR earlier this year, he talked again about how his wife had helped him recover from his addiction but also described the album that has won him the nomination, on which she signs backup vocals.

Confronting the problem

“There were numerous times that Eric would leave home, and he would come back and look totally different – eyes bigger, just never going to sleep for three days,” she said in 2019. “He’d be up for three days straight. He’s up taking things apart and can’t put it back together. And I was like, that’s not what weed and alcohol do.”

She said she later found pills and confronted him with the threat of leaving him.

“He said, ‘I’m about to go to rehab. I’m going to sign myself into rehab,’” she said. “So, my question to him was, ‘Are you doing this to save our marriage or are you doing this for you? Because if you’re doing this to save our marriage, it’s not going to work. You have to go for you because you have to love yourself.’”

He said in that interview that he had remained clean following a stint in rehab.

“Absolutely amazing,” LaDonna Gales said through tears. “I am so proud of him. Just being able to sleep at night and not having to stay up and put my finger under his nose to make sure he’s still breathing.”

LaDonna Gales became his bandmate, and in 2020 both of them survived a scary bout of COVID-19. Friends in the music world – including blues guitarist Joe Bonamassa, who with Josh Smith produced the Crown – started a fundraising drive and a created GoFundMe account to support them while they were unable to perform.

“I’d like to thank y’all from the bottom of our hearts,” Gales wrote on social media at the time. “Me and LaDonna are hanging in there. All of you guys prayers and donations are bringing us much needed relief and joy that prayer still works.”

The nominated album

One of the songs on “The Crown” is called “Stand Up,” which he said is about racism and social activism.

“It’s not about me against you,” he told NPR. “It’s about us against racism. That’s what it’s about. This whole George Floyd thing happened, and I have never in my life seen the death of someone move an entire world. And that was huge for me.

“That was huge for me and at the same time was infuriating. So I came into the studio to write for the record to begin, and I could not. All I could do was just express how angry that I was, and it opened my eyes to some things.

“And I just want to have a conversation with the world and let them know from my perspective about things that has happened in my life. You know, if you care for my playing but don’t care for me as a Black man, then we have a problem.”