(WGHP) — A Grammy-nominated performer has died, according to family members.

Jesse Powell’s sister, Tamara, posted on Instagram late Tuesday night that her brother had died.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother and uncle Jesse Powell,” the post read.

It goes on to say that Powell died “peacefully” in his Los Angeles home. The family asked for privacy as they mourn.

Powell was 51. He was best known for the 1996 R&B hit “You,” which peaked at number 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and number 2 on the R&B charts. His younger sisters Trina and Tamara are also R&B singers.

“Jesse loved music and he especially loved his fans who supported him throughout his career. We want you all to know that you meant the world to him,” the message, signed ‘The Powell Family’ concludes.