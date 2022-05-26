(WGHP) — An acting legend has passed away.

Deadline is reporting that Ray Liotta, the actor known for movies like Goodfellas, has died. TMZ has also said that Liotta was in the Dominican Republic at the time.

Liotta’s recent projects have included The Many Saints of Newark, Marriage Story and No Sudden Move. He was filming a movie called “Dangerous Waters” when he passed away on Thursday, according to TMZ.

Liotta is most known for playing mobster Henry Hill alongside Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci in “Goodfellas.”

He’s also known for “Field of Dreams,” “Cop Land,” “Corrina Corrina” and “Operation Dump Drop,” “Unforgettable,” “Bee Movie” and “Blow.”

He leaves behind a daughter.

He was 67 years old. No foul play is suspected.