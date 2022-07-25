(WGHP) — TMZ is reporting that Goodfellas actor Paul Sorvino has died.

A representative told TMZ that Sorvino passed away with his wife Dee Dee at his side. “Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life, and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage,” Dee Dee said, according to the statement.

Paul is best known for his role as Paul Cicero in the iconic film “Goodfellas” but he also stared in “Nixon” and Baz Lurhmann’s “Romeo + Juliet.”

Sorvino was a Brooklyn native and the founder of the Sorvino Asthma Foundation. He is survived by his three children, including Academy Award-winning actress Mira Sorvino, known for roles in “Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion” and “Mighty Aphrodite.”

Paul Sorvino was 83.