(WGHP) — Gilbert Gottfried has died at 67 after a long illness, according to a statement released by his family.

The family’s statement is provided below:

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor.”

Gottfried is most well known for his role in Disney’s “Aladdin” as the parrot Iago and as Digit LeBoid in the PBS kid’s show “Cyberchase.”

His final film, “Hassle at the Castle,” is currently in pre-production.

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 07: Gilbert Gottfried attends the 6th Annual Shorty Awards on April 7, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Shorty Awards)

HOLLYWOOD, CA – AUGUST 04: Comedian Gilbert Gottfried speaks onstage during the Comedy Central Roast of Roseanne Barr at Hollywood Palladium on August 4, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 21: Gilbert Gottfried speaks as SiriusXM’s John Fugelsang hosts “Donald Trump’s First 30 Days” with special guests Frank Conniff, Gilbert Gottfried, Cristela Alonzo, Judy Gold and Lewis Black at SiriusXM Studios on February 21, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 27: Actor/comedian Gilbert Gottfried performs at the International Myeloma Foundation’s 6th Annual Comedy Celebration hosted by Ray Romano benefiting The Peter Boyle Research Fund at The Wilshire Ebell Theatre on October 27, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for IMF)

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 13: (L-R) Jonathan Freeman and Gilbert Gottfried speak during a cocktail party in celebration of “Life, Animated” at Megu New York on December 13, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for The Orchard)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 03: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Gilbert Gottfried hosts “Amazing Colossal Show” on Comedy Greats at SiriusXM Studios on February 03, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

CULVER CITY, CA – AUGUST 01: Comedian Gilbert Gottfried speaks onstage at the Comedy Central Roast Of David Hasselhoff held at Sony Pictures Studios on August 1, 2010 in Culver City, California. The””Comedy Central Roast of David Hasselhoff” will air on Sunday, August 15, 2010 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)