CHERRY HILL, N.J. (WGHP) — Actor Gary Busey is accused of harassment and sexual misconduct while appearing at a convention in New Jersey.

According to the Cherry Hill Police Department’s Facebook page, they responded to the Doubletree Hotel in Cherry Hill, where the semi-annual Monster Mania Convention was being held, about “incidents” that happened at the hotel during the convention.

Police say that actor Gary Busey has been charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact and one count of harassment.

A graphic shared on Twitter indicates that Busey was a guest of the convention.

“Fourth-degree,” with regards to sex crimes, is used to indicate “force or coercion is used to accomplish the sexual contact” or that the perpetrator “knows or has reason to know that the victim is mentally defective, mentally incapacitated or physically helpless,” according to WomensLaw.Org

The investigation is ongoing.

Gary Busey is an actor known for roles in films like “The Buddy Holly Story,” for which he was nominated for an Academy Award, as well as big action movies like “Point Break” and “Lethal Weapon.” He was injured in a motorcycle accident in 1988 which left him with permanent brain damage.

He’s 78 years old and a California resident, according to the Cherry Hill police’s press release.