LOS ANGELES (WGHP) — Rapper Coolio died at 59 in Los Angeles on Wednesday, according to TMZ.

The “Gangsta’s Paradise” rapper was visiting one of his friends when he went to the bathroom, his manager Jarez says.

After not coming out of the bathroom for an extended period of time, Jarez says Coolio’s friend called for him multiple times.

When the friend went inside the bathroom, Coolio was found lying on the floor. The friend called emergency officials who pronounced Coolio dead at the scene.

Jarez says paramedics believe the rapper may have suffered a cardiac arrest, but an official cause of death has not been determined at this time.

Coolio, real name Artis Leon Ivey Jr. became famous in Los Angeles in the 1990s.

He had an international hit in 1995 with “Gangsta’s Paradise,” which was released for the Michelle Pfeiffer-led film “Dangerous Minds.”