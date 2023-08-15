(WGHP) — Darren Kent, who appeared in “Games of Thrones” and “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” died on Friday at 36.

Carey Dodd Associates released a statement on Tuesday confirming his death.

The full statement is provided below:

It is with deep sadness we have to tell you that our dear friend and client Darren Kent passed away peacefully on Friday. His parents and best friend by his side. Our thoughts and love are with his family in this difficult time. RIP my friend –Carey Dodd Associates

He played a goatherd in “Games of Thrones” and a reanimated corpse in this year’s “Dungeons and Dragons” movie.