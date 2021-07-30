GalaxyCon kicks off at Raleigh Convention Center; masks optional but highly encouraged

RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – In the wake of Gov. Roy Cooper’s call for North Carolinians to follow the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s new indoor mask guidelines, the organizers of GalaxyCon Raleigh are still just highly encouraging guests to wear masks and not making it completely mandatory.

However, President Michael Broder said the convention has 40,000 masks and has been passing many out at the doors of the convention.

“We’re confident that with the extra space and the way we have things planned that it will be good,” Broder said.

Until Sunday, the Raleigh Convention Center is expected to see 25,000 people rotate through.

Attendee Christian Haller said although he’s been vaccinated, he wants to wear a mask because of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases both nationally and locally.

“With the big numbers that are here, obviously it’s a concern and I mean, I’m fully vaccinated but at the same time, I know everybody here will not be,” Haller said.

Other COVID-19 changes include wider isles and reduced number of vendors and celebrity guests.