‘Futurama’ arrival set for Hulu, several members of original cast returning

(WGHP) — Good news, everyone!

“Futurama” is coming back to screens, and multiple original cast members are set to return to the sci-fi comedy series, according to Variety.

Production on the series revival starts this month with an expected 2023 release date.

Hulu has reportedly ordered 20 new episodes to be helmed by original series creator Matt Groening and David X. Cohen who helped develop the show.

Original series cast members Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr and David Herman are set to make their return to the 31st century.

John DiMaggio is not currently attached. He voiced Bender and several minor characters. If DiMaggio doesn’t return, he will be recast, Variety reports.