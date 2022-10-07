(WGHP) — A woman who won a reality competition and wrestled with the WWE has died.

The WWE released a Tweet Friday morning, expressing shock and sadness over the passing of Sara Lee. “WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee. As a former “Tough Enough” winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans.”

A Facebook post from Lee’s mother confirmed her passing, writing “we are all in shock.”

Lee won season 6 of the Tough Enough competition series, Sara earned a one-year contract with WWE and also worked as an NXT wrestler.

In an Instagram picture posted earlier in the week, she discussed feeling better after a sinus infection.

No cause of death has been released.

Fellow wrestler Bull James created a GoFundMe for Lee’s family.

“We’re all shocked and saddened by the sudden death of Tough Enough winner Sara Lee,” the campaign read. “As her loving husband, Cory, picks up the pieces and continues to raise their 3 children, the last thing anyone in that position wants to be worried about is money and paying for a funeral and everything else that comes along with it.”

Sara Lee was 30.