(WGHP) — Actress Raquel Welch has died at the age of 82, according to TMZ.

Raquel Welch is shown as she starred in One Million Years, B.C., which was produced by Hammer Films for a Twentieth Century Fox release.

Welch was one of the iconic female film stars of the 1960s. She rose to fame for starring in “Fantastic Voyage” and ‘One Million Years B.C.” in 1966.

Following those breakthrough roles, Welch became one of the larger draws in show business. She won a Golden Globe for her role in “The Three Musketeers” in 1974.

A pin-up poster of Welch from “One Million Years B.C.” is one of the best-known posters in the world.

The poster appeared in the 1994 film adaptation of “The Shawshank Redemption” as what Andy Dufresne had hanging on the wall of his prison cell at the time of his escape.

Family members say that Welch died after a brief illness.