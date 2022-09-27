(WGHP) — “Try Guys” founding member Ned Fulmer has put out a statement after news broke that he was kicked out of the YouTube comedy group.

On Tuesday, Fulmer said in a statement on Twitter:

Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship. I’m sorry for any pain that my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel. The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that’s where I am going to focus my attention.

HOLLYWOOD, CA – NOVEMBER 29: Actor Ned Fulmer attends the premiere Of Orchard And Fine Brothers Entertainment’s “F The Prom” at ArcLight Hollywood on November 29, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Fulmer’s statements comes less than an hour after The Try Guys announced on Twitter that Fulmer would no longer be part of the group he helped start.

On Tuesday, The Try Guys issued the following statement on Twitter:

Ned Fulmer is no longer working with The Try Guys. As a result of a thorough internal review, we do not see a path forward together. We thank you for your support as we navigate this change.

As of 3 p.m., Fulmer was no longer listed as a member of the group in the Try Guys’ Twitter bio, but Fulmer still lists himself as “official dad of the @tryguys” in his bio.

Fulmer, 35, was one of the group’s founding members.

Eugene Lee Yang, Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld and Fulmer came together to form The Try Guys in 2014. They got their start working at Buzzfeed. The Buzzfeed YouTube channel lists 121 videos from the team with a total of more than 103 million views.

The Try Guys team launched their own channel, separate from Buzzfeed, in May 2018. The channel has since reached more than 7.8 million subscribers with about 400 videos and more than 2 billion views.

The most popular video on their new channel is “The Try Guys Get Their Bones Cracked” with more than 26 million views. They’ve also found a lot of success with their Without A Recipe series in which they cook complicated dishes by memory in an effort to impress a panel of judges and Eat The Menu in which Habersberger orders and tries everything off the menu at different restaurants and fast food establishments.