(WGHP) — A man who had a hand in multiple popular and beloved shows and movies has died, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Penske Media Corporation confirmed on Monday that producer Kevin Turen, who produced HBO’s mega-hit “Euphoria” as well as “The Idol” and acclaimed slasher flicks “X” “Pearl” and the upcoming sequel “MaXXXine,” has died at the age of 44.

Turen was known for working closely with Sam Levinson of “Euphoria” and “The Idol” fame. He had worked with numerous production houses during his time in Hollywood, but his friend and CEO of PMC said that his family was his proudest achievement.

Other projects Turen was known for working on were the Academy Award-nominated film “Pieces of a Woman,” as well as “Malcolm and Marie” and “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.”

A cause of death has not been released.