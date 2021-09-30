Eminem serves fans ‘Mom’s Spaghetti’ at restaurant opening in Detroit

Eminem speaks during the 50 Cent Walk Of Fame Ceremony on January 30, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for STARZ)

DETROIT (NewsNation Now) — Fans waited in long lines Wednesday for a taste of Mom’s Spaghetti, Eminem’s new restaurant in downtown Detroit. Ten lucky customers were served pasta by the rapper himself.

The restaurant is named after a lyric in the Oscar-winning song “Lose Yourself,” which was featured in the movie “8 Mile”: “His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy / There’s vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti.”

Mom’s Spaghetti is a partnership between Shady Records and Union Joints restaurant group.

“The opportunity to build a permanent location based on an incredibly meta-reference was one that everyone at Union Joints, as a Metro Detroit restaurant group, took very seriously,” Curt Catallo, co-owner, of Union Joints said in a news release. “We’re proud of the fact that we created a scratch sauce that tastes like it’s straight from the jar, and wok-firing the noodles gives it that leftover pasta snap.”

The menu is entirely spaghetti. There’s plain spaghetti for $9, spaghetti with meatballs for $12, or vegan balls for $14, and spaghetti sandwiches for $11.