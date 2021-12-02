Eddie Mekka, ‘Laverne & Shirley’ star, dies at 69

Unspecified – 1977: (L-R) Eddie Mekka, Nancy Walker appearing in the ABC tv series ‘Blansky’s Beauties’. (Photo by American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images)

(WGHP) — Eddie Mekka, who starred in the sitcom “Laverne & Shirley” has died.

Eddie Mekka’s brother told TMZ that Mekka was found dead in California on Saturday, Nov. 27. According to TMZ, friends and neighbors grew concerned that they hadn’t seen him for a few days and had police perform a welfare check.

According to TMZ, Mekka had recently been hospitalized for blood clots, and there’s no indication his death was suspicious.

Eddie Mekka played Carmine Ragusa on “Laverne & Shirley” from 1976-1983. He’d been nominated for a Tony Award before his television career.

Mekka also had guest roles on “Fantasy Island” and “The Love Boat” and later he was on the ABC hit, “Family Matters.”

He was 69 years old.