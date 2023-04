CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Popular rapper/singer Drake will be performing in North Carolina this year.

Rapper 21 Savage will also appear alongside Drake.

The duo are touring in support of their album “Her Loss,” which was released last year.

They will be performing at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte on Sept. 22 at 7 p.m.

Tickets will be available for presale on Wednesday at 12. p.m.