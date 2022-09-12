(WGHP) — All eyes have been on singer-songwriter Harry Styles as controversy swells around his upcoming film “Don’t Worry Darling.” Now, early reviews are in for another of his upcoming films, and there may be reasons to worry.

Olivia Wilde presents “Don’t Worry Darling” Warner Bros. & TikTok Creators Los Angeles Screening on September 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)

“Don’t Worry Darling” is a thriller directed by Olivia Wilde and starring Florence Pugh alongside Styles. The movie follows Alice (Pugh) and Jack (Styles) in the seemingly-utopian community of Victory as they discover that not all is as it seems.

The drama surrounding “Don’t Worry Darling” is not easily summarised. News from the movie’s production has been a chain of dominos from Shia Lebeuf’s sudden departure and replacement by Styles to reports of a romance between Wilde and Styles to Pugh’s atypical absence from promotion of the movie to, most recently, #spitgate.

As of Monday afternoon, the movie had a painfully low 42% on Rotten Tomatoes. While Pugh has largely received praise for her performance, that’s about the only part of the film that critics seemed to enjoy.

Philip De Semlyen of Time Out wrote, “Olivia Wilde’s stylishly rendered but muddled domestic horror is saved by another showstopping performance from Florence Pugh.”

“It has immaculate production and costume design,” Geoffrey Mcnab of the Independent wrote. “Beneath its polished, very stylish outer sheen, though, it’s as hollow as the lives of its pampered but empty-headed protagonists.”

And Vanity Fair’s Richard Lawson wrote, “Don’t Worry Darling glides along, its jumble of repurposed elements in lively enough harmony until it’s time to knuckle down and really get into what’s happening to Alice. It’s then that [the] screenplay begins to falter, as does Wilde’s direction.”

Florence Pugh attends the “Don’t Worry Darling” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

Now reviews have started coming in for “My Policeman,” directed by Michael Grandage and starring Styles alongside Emma Corrin and David Dawson, and they aren’t much better.

(L-R) Harry Styles and Emma Corrin of ‘My Policeman’ accept the TIFF Tribute Award for Performance onstage at the TIFF Tribute Awards Gala during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at The Fairmont Royal York Hotel on September 11, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

The gay romance film is described as a tale of forbidden love and changing social conventions. Set for limited release on Oct. 21, “My Policeman” garnered a score of 50% on Rotten Tomatoes as of Monday afternoon.

“A work of unremitting clichés that’s so earnest about its hackneyed elements that it plays as a borderline parody,” The Daily Beast’s Nick Schager wrote.

Benjamin Lee, of The Guardian, wrote, “Styles might look like the handsome movie star he’s being aggressively pushed as with his sleek matinee idol hair always in place but he’s all construct and no conviction, a performer as unsure of his ability as we are.”

The two movies’ poor reviews offer a troubling take on Styles’ brief acting career.

On IMDB, the majority of Styles’ acting credits are for his performances in music videos with his former group One Direction and, after the band dissolved in 2016, his solo work, as well as commercials. Buried among them is a 2012 episode of the TV series “iCarly” in which he played himself.

Styles’ true debut role came in 2017 when he played Alex in Christopher Nolan’s “Dunkirk,” an ensemble war film focusing on the Allied troops who were trapped on the beaches of Dunkirk in France during World War II. The movie earned a 92% and was “certified fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes.

In 2021, he appears briefly in a post-credits scene of Marvel Studios’ “The Eternals,” teasing a possible future appearance as the comic book character Eros.

While reviews generally haven’t targeted Styles as responsible for these movies’ failing, it’s unclear if these brutal reviews could have an impact on the singer’s future on the silver screen.