(KTLA) – Disneyland Resort announced Monday that it would resume sales of its Magic Key annual passes on April 11. All pass types, including the Enchanted Key, will be available for purchase.

The passes will go on sale no earlier than 9 a.m. PT and Disney fans can join the online queue to purchase a magic key on the Disneyland website.

Current pass holders can upgrade their passes at ticket booths at the theme park.

The resort offers four tiers of annual passes:

Inspire Key

Price: $1,599

Benefits: Free standard parking, 20% off select merchandise, 15% off select food and drinks, Unlimited Disney Photo Pass digital downloads, and 20% off Disney Genie+.

Believe Key

Price: $1,099

Benefits: 50% off standard parking, 10% off select merchandise, 10% off select food and drinks, Unlimited Disney Photo Pass digital downloads, and 20% off Disney Genie+

Enchanted Key

Price: $699

Benefits: 25% off parking at the Toy Story Lot, 20% off purchase of Disney Genie+, 10% off select merchandise, 10% off select dining

Imagine Key (Southern California residents only)

Price: $449

Benefits: 25% off parking at the Toy Story Lot, 10% off select merchandise, 10% off select food and drinks, and 20% off Disney Genie+.

Magic Key passes are subject to availability based on the pass type. Disneyland says some passes may be unavailable occasionally as they balance the number of passes they sell and manage crowds.

Disneyland launched the Magic Key program in August 2021 after retiring the popular annual passports during a yearlong shutdown of Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The keys give park guests access to the parks on select dates, depending on availability and pass type, along with select discounts on food, merchandise and Genie+, the park’s paid line-skipping service that replaced the Fast Pass program.

Annual passes for Walt Disney World will be available later this month after sales were abruptly halted last year.