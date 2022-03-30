(WGHP) — Videos of a recent Walt Disney Company Reimagine Tomorrow meeting have sparked strong reactions as the company moves towards a more inclusive approach to gender and sexuality.

The videos from the meeting were posted on Twitter by Christopher F. Rufo, a writer with the conservative online magazine City Journal. The videos show a Disney executive among others speaking at a virtual meeting in connection with Walt Disney Company’s Reimagine Tomorrow campaign.

The Reimagine Tomorrow campaign focuses on “amplifying underrepresented voices and untold stories.” Part of this campaign is specifically to increase the representation of underrepresented groups. This is addressed in one of the campaign’s key “Intentions” listed on the website: “By 2022, 50% of regular and recurring characters across Disney General Entertainment scripted content will come from underrepresented groups.”

Karey Burke, Disney’s president of general entertainment content, spoke during the meeting, emphasizing how her own family plays a role in how she approaches the conversation of inclusivity.

“I’m here as a mother of two queer children, actually—one transgender child and one pansexual child—and also as a leader,” she said in the video.

Burke says that another executive spoke at a recent meeting and pointed out there are only “a handful of queer leads in our content.”

“And I went, ‘What? That’s can’t be true,'” Burke said. “And I realized, ‘Oh, it actually is true.’ We have many, many, many LGBTQIA characters in our stories and yet we don’t have enough leads and narratives in which gay characters just get to be characters and not have to be about gay stories.”

Disney Television Animation Production Coordinator Allen Martsch expanded on Burke’s comments regarding increased queer representation. Martsch has worked on “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,” an animated superhero series that takes place in New York City.

“Part of the work that I feel like I can put in is making sure … that that’s an accurate reflection of New York, so I put together a tracker of our background characters to make sure that we have the full breadth of expression,” Martsch said.

Like Burke, Martsch had observed that many of the gender-nonconforming characters were in the background, not at the forefront.

“It’s not just a numbers game of how many LGBTQ+ characters you can have,” Martsch said. “The more centered a story is on a character, the more nuanced you get to get into their story. And especially with trans characters, you can’t see if someone is trans. There’s not one way to look trans. And so, kind of the only way to have these canonical trans characters, canonical asexual characters, canonical bisexual characters is to give them stories where they can be their whole selves.”

In another clip, Latoya Raveneau, executive producer at Disney Television Animation, talks about her experience working to share more LGBTQ stories at Disney. According to her LinkedIn, Raveneau has worked on the upcoming Disney Jr musical series “Rise Up, Sing Out” and the Disney+ series “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.”

She says, before working at Disney, she had heard rumors that Disney would not allow queer characters in their shows.

“But then, my experience was bafflingly the opposite of what I had heard on my little pocket of Proud Family Disney TVA,” Raveneau said.

“The showrunners were super welcoming. Meredith Roberts and our leadership over there has been so welcoming to my ‘not-at-all-secret gay agenda,'” she said with a laugh.

She said she has used the opportunity to create more LGBTQ visibility.

“All that momentum I felt, that sense of I don’t have to be afraid to let’s have these two characters kiss, let’s in the background,” she said. “Wherever I could, just basically adding queerness.”

Walt Disney Parks & Resorts Diversity and Inclusion Manager Vivian Ware noted that Disney’s efforts to be more inclusive include changes at Disney parks.

Last summer, she said Disney removed gendered greetings. For example, fireworks shows at Magic Kingdom used to begin with “Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls.” That line has been changed to “Dreamers of all ages.” Cast members similarly have moved towards using non-gendered language when speaking with guests.

“We don’t want to just assume because someone might be, in our interpretation, presenting as female, but they may not want to be called ‘princess,'” Ware said. “So let’s think differently about how do we really engage with our guests in a meaningful and inclusive way that makes it magical and memorable for everyone.”