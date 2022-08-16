(WGHP) — Legendary director Wolfgang Petersen is dead at age 81, according to Deadline.

Deadline is reporting that German director Wolfgang Petersen died peacefully in his home from pancreatic cancer, with his wife at his side.

Petersen broke out in Hollywood in 1981 with the WWII epic “Das Boot,” which was nominated for six Academy Awards.

This launched him into one of the most in-demand Hollywood directors, with a string of studio action films in his filmography, such as “Troy,” “The Perfect Storm,” “Air Force One,” and “In the Line of Fire.”

Petersen was born in 1941 in Emden, Germany.

In addition to his wife, Petersen is survived by his son Daniel and two grandchildren. Funeral services will be private.