(WGHP) — Actor Quinn Redeker died at 88 last month, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

He is most well known for his roles on “Days of Our Lives” and “The Young and the Restless.” His daughter says he died of natural causes on Dec. 20 in Camarillo, California.

Early in his career, he worked with Robert Redford multiple times in “The Candidate,” “The Electric Horseman” and “Ordinary People.”

He joined “Days of Our Lives” in 1979 and played Alex Marshall. He left the show in 1987, which is the same year he began playing the character Rex Sterling in “The Young and the Restless.”

Redeker was born on May 2, 1936, in Woodstock, Illinois.