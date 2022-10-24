CALIFORNIA (WGHP) — TMZ is reporting that a sitcom actor has died in a car crash on Monday.

According to TMZ, Leslie Jordan died on Monday after law enforcement say he suffered some kind of medical event and crashed his car while driving in Los Angeles.

The actor was known for roles in “Will & Grace,” “Call Me Kat,” and “American Horror Story” as well as movies like “The Help.”

Jordan became well-known for making comedy videos on Instagram during the pandemic, and rang in the new year during CNN’s New Years Even 2021 with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen.

Jordan was 67.