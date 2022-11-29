(WGHP) — An actor known for roles in movies like “Die Hard” and television hits like “Walker, Texas Ranger” has died.

Clarence Gilyard Jr. died on Monday, according to Yahoo News. The university where Gilyard taught, University of Nevada, Las Vegas broke the news of his passing Monday.

Gilyard had an expansive career in film, television and theater. He broke onto the scene as Sundown in “Top Gun” and followed it up as the computer whiz antagonist Theo in “Die Hard.”

He had roles in “Matlock” and “Walker, Texas Ranger” as Jimmy Trevette.

Gilyard was born in Washington and moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting in the late 1970s. When “Walker, Texas Ranger” ended in 2001 he took a break from acting to complete an MFA.

In 2020, Gilyard returned as “Die Hard” baddie Theo in a commercial for Advanced Auto Parts celebrating its acquisition of the DieHard battery brand.

He was 66 and no cause of death has been revealed.