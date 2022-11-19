MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Carolina Country Music Fest has sold out, the festival announced on Friday.

CCMF organizers said it’s the fastest sell-out in history.

Bret Michaels was also announced Friday morning as another artist that will be performing this year. He joins Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert, Brooks & Dunn and many other artists that are still being announced.

“You know Myrtle Beach is the ideal destination to have a festival, so you know it’s really — everything came together this year and for us to be sold out before Thanksgiving — we’re all kind of in disbelief,” CCMF Director Michael Stephens said. “We’re super excited and super proud.”

The festival also urged people buying and selling tickets third-party to use caution and beware of scammers.

CCMF will be held June 8-11 in Myrtle Beach.