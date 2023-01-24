(WGHP) — Pop-punk band Panic! at the Disco is tossing in the towel.

On Tuesday, founding frontman Brenden Urie announced that the group that he’s helmed since 2004 is officially disbanding. He was the sole remaining member of the band.

“I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more,” Urie said.

In his statement, Urie adds that he and his wife are expecting a child.

The band was co-founded with Ryan Ross, Brent Wilson and Spencer Smith. In 2006, Wilson was replaced by Jon Walker. In 2009, both Walker and Ross departed the band. In 2010, Dallon Weekes joined what had become a trio before both he and Smith left in 2015, leaving Urie as the only member of Panic! at the Disco. Urie continued to release music under the band’s moniker despite it becoming a solo project.

Below is Urie’s full statement on the group’s disbanding.

Well, it’s been a hell of a journey… Growing up in Vegas I could’ve never imagined where this life would take me. So many places all over the world, and all the friends we’ve made along the way. But sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin. We’ve been trying to keep it to ourselves, though some of you may have heard.. Sarah and I are expecting a baby very soon! The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure. That said, I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more. Thank you all for your immense support over the years. I’ve sat here trying to come up with the perfect way to say this and I truly can’t put into words how much it has meant to us. Whether you’ve been here since the beginning or are just finding us, it has been a pleasure to not only share the stage with so many talented people but also share our time with you. I am looking forward to seeing everyone in Europe and the UK for one last run together. I love you. I appreciate you. Thank you for existing. Brendon