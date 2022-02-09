Bob Saget’s cause of death was head trauma, family says

(WGHP) — Bob Saget died from head trauma in January after hitting his head in a hotel room after performing, according to a statement released by his family.

On Jan. 9, the actor was in Orlando, Florida, and checked into the Ritz Carlton Hotel after performing at a comedy club in Jacksonville.

While he was staying at the hotel, he reportedly hit his head.

His family says Saget was unaware of how severe the injury was when he went to sleep.

He died in his sleep.

No traces of alcohol or narcotics were found in his system, according to his family’s statement.

Saget’s family released the following statement on Wednesday night:

“In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful.” “Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us.” “The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved.” “As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter.” –The Saget Family

Saget was best known for his role on “Full House” and as the host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos.”