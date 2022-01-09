Bob Saget, star of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65

(WGHP) — Bob Saget, who played Danny Tanner on “Full House,” has died at the age of 65, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies responded to the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando on Sunday regarding a report of an unresponsive man in a hotel room.

At 4 p.m., investigators responded to the hotel and found him in his room. He died at the scene.

“Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case,” the sheriff’s office said.

UNITED STATES – APRIL 02: AMERICA’S FUNNIEST HOME VIDEOS – 4/2/90, Hilarious events captured by camcorders were viewed by the studio audience and voted as the best for cash prizes. Bob Saget hosts., (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

UNITED STATES – SEPTEMBER 22: FULL HOUSE – “Our Very First Show” – Pilot – Season One – Bob Saget gallery – 9/22/87, Bob Saget played widower Danny Tanner, the father of three girls, who asked the girls’ Uncle Jesse and Joey Gladstone, a close friend, to move in and help raise them. , (Photo by Bob D’Amico/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

UNITED STATES – SEPTEMBER 22: FULL HOUSE – “Our Very First Show” – Pilot – Season One – Cast gallery – 9/22/87, Bob Saget (centert) played widower Danny Tanner, the father of three girls, from left: Michelle (played by twins Mary Kate/ Ashley Olsen), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and D.J. (Candace Cameron), who had his friend, Joey Gladstone (Dave Coulier, left) and the girls’ Uncle Jesse (John Stamos) move in to help raise them., (Photo by Bob D’Amico/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 14: Bob Saget and Judd Apatow, attend the Screening Of HBO’s “The Zen Diaries Of Garry Shandling” at Avalon on March 14, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA – APRIL 04: John Stamos, Bob Saget, and Jeff Garlin attend the 18th Annual International Beverly Hills Film Festival Opening Night Gala Premiere of “Benjamin” at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on April 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

UNITED STATES – SEPTEMBER 27: FULL HOUSE – Cast gallery – Season Eight – 9/27/94, Pictured, from left: Andrea Barber (Kimmy), Dave Coulier (Joey), Ashley Olsen (Michelle), Candace Cameron (D.J.), Bob Saget (Danny), Blake/Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit (Nicky/Alex), Jodie Sweetin (Stephanie), Lori Loughlin (Rebecca), John Stamos (Jesse), (Photo by Craig Sjodin/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE – “Jimmy Kimmel Live” airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EST and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Monday, April 10 included John Stamos and Bob Saget, Tim Robinson (“Detroiters”) and musical guest Snakehips & Mo. (Randy Holmes/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) BOB SAGET, JIMMY KIMMEL, JOHN STAMOS

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – MAY 13: (EUROPE AND AUSTRALASIA OUT) American actor and comedian Bob Saget poses during a photo shoot at Nova headquarters, Pyrmont on May 13, 2014 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Bob Barker/Newspix/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 03: Bob Saget attends the Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai Annual Gala at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on November 03, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Saget had just started his “I Don’t Do Negative” tour on Jan. 7 with a performance in Orlando. He performed in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, the day before his death. His tour was set to include more performances all across the United States.

His last post on Twitter, from Saturday, read, “Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this shit. Check http://BobSaget.com for my dates in 2022.”

In addition to “Full House,” Saget spent most of the 90s as host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos.”

In 2016, Saget reprised his role as Danny Tanner for “Fuller House,” a sequel to the original 1987-1995 series. The sequel ran until 2020.

He was nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album in 2014 with “That’s What I’m Talkin’ About.”

This is a developing story.