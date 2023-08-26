LOS ANGELES (WGHP) — Bob Barker, the longtime host of the classic game show “The Price Is Right” has died at the age of 99, according to TMZ.

Barker’s reps say that he died peacefully in his home on Saturday and that he died of natural causes.

Barker hosted “The Price Is Right” for over three decades. The show still remains the longest-running game show in American history.

Barker also hosted the game show “Truth or Consequences” from 1956-1975 and the Miss Universe and Miss USA pageants for two decades.

Barker also appeared as himself in the movie “Happy Gilmore” and an episode of “The Nanny”.

Barker was also a fervent proponent of animal rights and was known for ending each episode of “The Price Is Right” with the phrase: “This is Bob Barker reminding you to help control the pet population — have your pets spayed or neutered.”