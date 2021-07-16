Biz Markie, iconic ‘Just a Friend’ rapper, dead at 57

Entertainment

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Biz Markie (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images)

Biz Markie (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Biz Markie, a hip-hop staple known for his beatboxing prowess, turntable mastery and the 1989 classic “Just a Friend,” has died. He was 57.

Markie’s representative, Jenni Izumi, said the rapper-DJ died peacefully Friday evening with his wife by his side.

The cause of death has not been released. TMZ reports that Markie had been battling a series of complications from diabetes for more than a year.

Markie, whose real name is Marcel Theo Hall, became known within the rap genre realm as the self-proclaimed “Clown Prince of Hip-Hop” for lighthearted lyrics and a humorous nature.

He’s made music with the Beastie Boys, opened for Chris Rock’s comedy tour and was a sought-after DJ for countless star-studded events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter