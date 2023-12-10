LOS ANGELES (WNCT) — With millions of social media followers — and the dollars to suit — Greenville resident MrBeast hardly needs a big-name personality to stand up for him when he gives some of that money away or does something good for others.

However, comedian Bill Maher of HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher” did just that during Friday’s show.

MrBeast has been criticized by some online lately for his good works. While so many of us love it when he gives away random houses, cars and money, some seemingly turn up their noses when he posts a video of installing 100 wells in Africa for drinking water or helps 1,000 people see better.

Saran Kaba Jones, founder and CEO of FACE Africa, was one of those recent detractors, whom Maher called out. She said recently about MrBeast installing the wells, “Overnight, this person (MrBeast) comes along, who happens to be a white male figure with a huge platform, and all of a sudden he gets all of the attention.”

“You know what else is frustrating? Dying of thirst,” Maher said.

Maher went on to criticize those criticizing MrBeast, at one point calling them “f***ing idiots.” He said the reason for the criticism is an overly sensitive society.

He even criticized those who had a problem with the word “disability.” Maher pointed to a proposal by the National Institutes of Health, which wants an amendment to get rid of the word.

Click here to watch the video.

