CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — FOX8 morning anchor Jordan Brown got a shoutout from megastar Beyoncé during her concert at the Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday night.

Brown, who previously met Beyoncé in 2007, held up a sign that read “Please say my name! Jordan.”

The sign also had a picture of Brown and Beyoncé during their meeting 16 years ago.

Beyoncé shouts out FOX8 morning anchor Jordan Brown at North Carolina concert

Fans flocked to the Renaissance World Tour, which is in support of Beyoncé’s seventh studio album “Renaissance.”

Released on July 29, 2022, the critically-acclaimed album debuted at the top of the US Billboard 200 chart, marking the singer’s seventh number-one debut.

The lead single “Break My Soul” was released ahead of the album on June 20, 2022, and has been certified platinum.

The album’s second single “Cuff It” peaked in the Billboard Hot 100 top ten.